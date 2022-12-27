Government’s new campaign suggests 30 seconds tip to reduce energy bills

A new government campaign has urged households to reduce energy in an ad that was originally scrapped by former prime minister Liz Truss.

The government spent £18m for an advertising campaign suggesting that citizens spend 30 seconds to take small actions like turning down their boiler flow, switching off lights or reducing washing machine temperatures to tackle the energy crisis.

Originally approved by former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, the campaign was then blocked by Ms Truss for fear of being perceived as the idea of a “nanny state”.

