Culture secretary grilled on annual turnover of Manchester United

Tory culture secretary Lucy Frazer was repeatedly grilled on the annual turnover of Manchester United on the day new financial distribution powers come into play.

Football’s independent regulator will have the power to settle the ongoing row over financial distribution between the Premier League and EFL as the Football Governance Bill is introduced in Parliament later today (19 March).

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari repeatedly grilled Ms Frazer over the Premier League club’s finances on his breakfast show.

“What would Manchester United’s revenue be?”, he asked the culture secretary.

Ms Frazer replied: “The point is Nick, these are matters for the regulator to sort out.”

He replied: “Well no, you’re the secretary of state and you’re bringing in this legislation so you’ll have a rough idea. What’s the annual revenue of Manchester United?”