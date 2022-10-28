Rishi Sunak is confident Suella Braverman has “learned from her mistakes” after being reappointed as home secretary.

The new prime minister raised eyebrows when he handed Ms Braverman her role back during his cabinet reshuffle, less than a week after she had resigned under Liz Truss.

“She raised this topic with me when I discussed reappointing her as home secretary and I’m confident that she has learned from her mistakes,” Mr Sunak said.

“She’s accepted her mistake and has learned from that.”

