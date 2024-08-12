This is the moment a grandfather wearing an England flag charged at a police officer “like a rhino” during a UK protest.

Bodyworn footage shows masked Ryan Wheatley, 40, running as Sergeant Rob Perry shouts “Move back now” before colliding with him, during the protest in Southampton on 7 August.

Southampton Crown Court heard today (12 August), how Wheatley went alone to the protest to express his views against illegal immigration after seeing the plans on Reddit.

Prosecuting, Andrew Houston said: “This defendant, like a rhino, ran straight at him and Sergeant Perry was skilful enough to stay on his feet.”

Wheatley, of Malvern Close, was tackled to the ground and Pava-sprayed.

Wheatley was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, half to be spent in custody and the rest on licence with a further 12 months’ post-sentence supervision.