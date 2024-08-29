Independent TV
Dead fish blanket Greek tourist port after intense storms and flooding
Greek authorities have started collecting hundreds of thousands of dead fish that poured into a tourist port in the central city of Volos this week after being displaced from their usual freshwater habitats during flooding last year.
The floating carcasses created a silvery blanket across the port and a stench that alarmed residents and authorities who raced to scoop them up before the odor reached nearby restaurants and hotels.
Fish were swept into the Pagasetic Gulf by receding flood waters from Storm Daniel, dying immediately upon contact with the saltwater.
Locals in Volos, a popular destination for tourists, are worried it will hurt their businesses and affect tourism.
