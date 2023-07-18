Police officers evacuate Greek residents from raging wildfires

Police officers evacuated 318 Greek residents and 16 animals from raging wildfires on Tuesday, 18 July, in Corinthia.

Much of Greece has been baking in near 40C conditions as a heatwave grips Europe, with temperatures in the country forecast to climb further later this week and into the weekend.

The Greek army, police special forces and volunteer rescuers have been working to free retirees from their homes, rescue horses from a stable, and helped monks flee a monastery threatened by the flames.