Greta Thunberg flashes victory sign after police detain her at Hague climate protest

Greta Thunberg was among dozens of climate protesters detained by police in The Hague on Saturday, 6 April, as a demonstration partially blocking a road in the Dutch city.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) said activists planned to block the A12 highway for the 37th time.

“We’re staying here because we know what is at stake. And we are not going to give up,” the Swedish environmental activist, 21, told reporters at the protest against Dutch subsidies and tax breaks to companies linked to fossil fuel industries.

Ms Thunberg was pictured making a victory sign as she sat in a bus used by police to take detained protesters from the scene.