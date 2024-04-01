Watch moment roof collapses at Indian airport following torrential downpour

This is the moment a ceiling collapsed at an Indian airport following a heavy downpour of rain.

Footage filmed on Sunday (31 March), captured the moment the ceiling collapsed during torrential rainfall at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in the Indian city of Guwahati in Assam.

Local authorities confirmed the incident led to a temporary halt of operations and the diversion of six flights to other destinations.

It is not known if anyone was injured during the incident.

The storm also uprooted a big tree at the Oil India complex outside the Adani Group-controlled facility and blocked a road.