A hairdresser broke down in tears during a live television interview over the hike in national insurance announced in Labour’s historic budget.

Toby Dicker, founder of the Salon Employers Association, said he was “shell-shocked” following chancellor Rachel Reeves’ announcement that employers’ national insurance will rise by 1.2 percent.

In an interview with Sky News, Mr Dicker fought back tears as he said: “It is much worse than we ever thought it could be.

“I am angry and sad and shell-shocked. Our industry is totally done. We can’t afford it.”