Halle Berry shouts word doctor ‘wouldn’t say’ at Capitol as she fights health stigma

Halle Berry shouted a word her doctor "wouldn't say" as she stood on the steps of the Capitol to raise awareness of her health campaign.

The actor, 57, shared an experience in which she says a doctor danced around naming the cause of her concerns due to stigma.

“We went back and forth… I finally realised he wasn’t going to say it... I said I'm in menopause, okay," Berry recounted.

She added: "He said, 'Oh my God, I could never say that to you. Look at you. You don't look like you're in menopause."

Berry is joining a group of bipartisan senators to push for legislation that would put $275m toward research and education around menopause.