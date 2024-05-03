Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:08
Halle Berry shouts word doctor ‘wouldn’t say’ at Capitol as she fights health stigma
Halle Berry shouted a word her doctor "wouldn't say" as she stood on the steps of the Capitol to raise awareness of her health campaign.
The actor, 57, shared an experience in which she says a doctor danced around naming the cause of her concerns due to stigma.
“We went back and forth… I finally realised he wasn’t going to say it... I said I'm in menopause, okay," Berry recounted.
She added: "He said, 'Oh my God, I could never say that to you. Look at you. You don't look like you're in menopause."
Berry is joining a group of bipartisan senators to push for legislation that would put $275m toward research and education around menopause.
Up next
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
56:02
‘Make the journey part of your holiday’, say slow travel experts
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:15
Cricketer Josh Baker takes wickets in match hours before his death
00:45
Postecoglou takes blame after Spurs lose to Chelsea: ‘So far off it’
01:27
Shaq smashed with chair during Fall Guy segment on live TV
01:06
Liverpool unveil new home kit inspired by inspired by famous 1984 team
56:02
‘Make the journey part of your holiday’, say slow travel experts
01:08
Humza Yousaf jokes about ‘breakup’ with Greens as coalition deal ends
00:54
Bridge collapses into river in China during powerful floods
01:14
Residents evacuated as heavy rainfall floods southern Chinese cities
01:26
William H Macy on why he signed up for new Planet of the Apes film
03:55
UK at Eurovision: A look back at 68 years of musical highs and lows
00:30
Watch Richard Tandy’s last year performing in ELO before his death
00:39