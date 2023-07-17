Speeding motorcyclist pulls wheelies before colliding with police car

A speeding motorcyclist vaulted a fence and dived over a hedge as he tried and failed to outrun police after being knocked off his motorbike.

Joe Onley, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, was spotted speeding, pulling wheelies, spinning his rear tire and dangerously overtaking other vehicles as he raced from the Hucknall area towards Ollerton in Nottinghamshire on 15 April 2022.

The 23-year-old, who was uninsured and riding on false plates, immediately sped away when he spotted a police car.

Onley collided with officers and attempted to evade arrest on foot before his arrest.

He was disqualified from driving for two years after admitting to dangerous driving, driving without insurance and fraudulently using a registration mark.