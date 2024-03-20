Health minister tells husband to stop vaping during live TV interview

The health minister urged her husband to “stop vaping” during a live television interview.

Maria Caulfield issued the warning to her husband Steve, as she discussed the dangers of smoking and vaping with Kay Burley on Sky News on Wednesday (20 March).

Asked if her husband was “never going to stop vaping”, Ms Caulfield said: “I can do certain things in this world, but stopping my husband vaping is not one of them.”

Pointing to a camera, the presenter said: “You could look down that lens and tell him.”

The minister then looked at the camera and said: “Stop vaping.”