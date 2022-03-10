Russian attack on Mariupol hospital a ‘war crime’, says James Heappey

Russia’s bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol is “a war crime”, a UK defence minister says.

James Heappey said Western countries would ensure that evidence is gathered to prove that the atrocity broke international law.

“What Putin is doing is not a war waged between two militaries. Right now, he has besieged a number of Ukrainian cities and has waged a war against Ukrainian civilians,” the minister said.

