Wildfires engulf Dalmatian coast in Croatia during record heatwave
Wildfires continue to rip through Croatia causing tourists and locals to flee the area of Grebastica, near Sibenik on the Dalmatian Coast.
Propelled by strong winds, the forest fire has caused towns and homes to be evacuated as the blaze spreads.
Roads are filled with civilians fleeing the raging wildfire as Croatian authorities report that more than 140 firefighters are working to get it under control.
Several roads have been closed around Sibenik as evacuation orders were issued in multiple areas.
More than 50 vehicles and five planes have been dispatched to the area.
So far, no deaths or injuries have been reported.
