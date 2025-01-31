Libby Squire's mother urges Labour to treat female safety in same way as terrorism

Libby Squire’s mother is urging the government to treat female safety in the same way as terrorism.

It comes after a report published on Friday, 31 January, found the Home Office's response to the violence against women and girls has "not improved outcomes" for victims.

“If we were talking in terms of terrorism they would be on it one hundred per cent,” Squire told Good Morning Britain on Friday.

She said government pledges since her daughter’s death have not gone far enough.

“We need to absolutely prioritise this,” she told the programme.

In 2019, her 21-year-old daughter, Libby, was raped and murdered after being abducted while walking home.