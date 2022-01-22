Violence erupts in Honduras congress during swearing in of new president

Honduran congress descended into chaos over the presidential election of Jorge Calix.

Violent scenes erupted at the National Congress of Honduras today (Friday) after deputies opposing the election of Calix forced their way onto the podium during the new president’s swearing-in.

In footage live-streamed to the Congress’s Facebook page, several deputies climb onto the podium before scuffles between members break out.

Mr Calix was elected as president of a provisional board of directors, a role that places him in a four-year term as president of the National Congress of Honduras.

