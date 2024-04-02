Horse stuck in river for 24 hours airlifted to safety

A horse was airlifted to safety almost 24 hours after it became stuck in a river in California over the weekend.

The animal, named Conquistador, got into trouble in the Santa Ana River at approximately 6pm on Saturday (31 March), Cal Fire officials said.

He was riding next to the river when he became spooked and ran off, his owners said.

Officials managed to hoist Conquistador out on Sunday with the help of a helicopter, but he was so exhausted he couldn't move.