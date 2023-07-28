Four malnourished and neglected horses living on Florida farm rescued by authorities

Sheriff’s deputies rescued four malnourished and neglected horses found on a Florida farm.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office discovered the animals in early July and seized them with the homeowner’s permission, rushing them to be cared for by a veterinarian.

The owner, who was arrested on felony charges of animal cruelty, told officials that he had fallen on hard times and was unable to care for the horses.

However, the condition of the horses had likely been deteriorating over several months or years, according to the sheriff’s office.

Since the horses were removed, they have been receiving around-the-clock veterinary care.

Despite efforts, the condition of one animal had worsened, with police confirming she was euthanised.

Another of the horses remains in critical condition but is improving.