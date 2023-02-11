John Fetterman released from hospital, senator’s team says

John Fetterman was released from George Washington University Hospital on Friday, 10 February, his spokesperson has confirmed.

The stroke survivor was admitted after feeling lightheaded, but doctors determined that he had not suffered a new stroke.

"In addition to the CT, CTA, and MRI tests ruling out a stroke, his EEG test results came back normal, with no evidence of seizures," the senator's office said.

Mr Fetterman is "looking forward" to returning to the Senate on Monday, his team added.

