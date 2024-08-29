Independent TV
Knifeman filmed breaking into eight-month pregnant woman’s home while she slept
A Houston woman is recovering after a frightening home invasion that was captured on home surveillance video.
Lily Garza, who is eight months pregnant, was taking a nap when the robbery happened on Thursday 15 August.
Her husband, Cesar, was still at work when the suspect broke into their home.
Footage shows a man with a baseball cap entering through an open window, before he is then seen on video holding a knife going upstairs.
When Ms Garza woke, she found the man in her bedroom, pushing her back on the bed as he tried to find valuables to steal.
According to Houston Police, she attempted to flee from her residence and was placed in a chokehold by the suspect and dragged through the living room.
The complainant then fell to the ground and the suspect began taking her jewellery and watch.
She was eventually able to get away and ran outside of her house to find help.
The suspect then fled the location on foot.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston.
00:32