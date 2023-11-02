Humanitarian aid arrives in Gaza through Rafah crossing

Humanitarian aid arrived in Gaza through the Rafah crossing on Thursday 2 November.

Footage shows boxes being unloaded from aid trucks by volunteers and civilians after the crossing reopened for the second day.

The Rafah border has been critical in the effort to deliver aid to the population in the Palestinian enclave and to help injured civilians and foreign passport holders escape.

It comes amid growing calls among the international community for a ceasefire.

The UN suggested the Israeli attack on Jabalia Camp could be considered “war crimes” after 195 Palestinians were killed.

The Israeli military confirmed 242 hostages are being held by Hamas.