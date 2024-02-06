Humza Yousaf opened up about how he did not move from his sofa for 24 hours as he was almost in a “state of breakdown” when his first marriage ended.

The Scottish First Minister spoke to The Rest is Politics podcast with Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart about how his mental health suffered when he was transport minister and his first marriage, to SNP activist Gail Lythgoe, broke down.

Mr Yousaf said he feared his career would be impacted if he opened up to colleagues about the breakdown.

“For a whole 24 hours I did not move – didn’t get up to drink water, didn’t get up to go to the toilet, didn’t eat anything,” Mr Yousaf added.