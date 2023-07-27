Watch: Hunter Biden leaves court after plea deal falls through

Hunter Biden left a federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday (26 July) after a proposed deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to tax charges and avoid a gun charge fell through.

The judge in the case said she needed more time to review their agreement.

At the hearing, the son of US president Joe Biden pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to pay taxes on more than $1.5m in income in 2017 and 2018 despite owing more than $100,000, prosecutors allege.

He did not enter a plea to of a charge of unlawfully owning a firearm while addicted to and using a controlled substance.