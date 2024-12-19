Bodycam shows heroic rescues of Washington County citizens during Hurricane Helene

Bodycam released by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shows the harrowing rescues of Washington County citizens during Hurricane Helene.

The devastating tropical cyclone caused catastophic damage and many fatalities in September 2024. East Tennessee suffered major damages from flooding, with waters rising so fast that many residents were forced to seek shelter in trees and on rooftops.

On December 6th 2024, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Officer Justin Pinkston, Major Shelley Hammonds, Lieutenant Jeff Prater and Communications Coordinator Matt Cameron were recognized for their heroic efforts at the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.