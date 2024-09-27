Footage captured by the International Space Station showed Hurricane Helene on Thursday 26 September as it approached Florida.

According to a statement on social media platform X, the ISS flew over Helene at 2:25pm Eastern Time.

The storm became a major Category 4 hurricane on Thursday with sustained winds near 130mph, the National Hurricane Center said, and was expected to continue gaining power.

Helene made landfall around 11pm in Florida’s Big Bend region.

After making landfall across the Florida coast, the storm is expected move more slowly over the Tennessee Valley on Friday and Saturday.