Biden warns Hurricane Ian could be ‘deadliest in Florida history’

Joe Biden has warned that Hurricane Ian could be the deadliest storm in the United States’ history.

The US president declared a major disaster in Florida, where the storm has unleashed heavy flooding, providing the state with federal aid to support local recovery efforts.

Hurricane Ian weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph at 8am on Thursday, but remained extremely dangerous, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

