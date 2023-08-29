Lightning flashes in striking satellite footage as Storm Idalia approaches Florida

Striking satellite footage shows lightning flashing as Tropical Storm Idalia approaches Florida.

The storm is forecast to hit the Sunshine State by Wednesday morning (30 August), after intensifying into a category 3 hurricane, with fears that the weather could bring “life-threatening” surges and flooding.

Forecasters said they expected Idalia to become a hurricane on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and then curve northeast toward the west coast of Florida.

Another storm, Franklin, could bring life-threatening storm surges to the US East Coast and Bermuda.