A frightening simulation shows Hurricane Milton strike Florida with flood water reaching the height of a double-decker bus.

The Weather Channel broadcast the simulation which shows a brown surge of flood water reaching almost twice the height of presenter Stephanie Abrams.

Speaking on Tuesday (8 October), she said: “At this level the first floors of structures are completely flooded and there are few places that it is safe when the water rises this high.”

Millions of Floridians are racing to evacuate as Hurricane Milton, currently a massive Category 5 storm, approaches landfall on the state’s western coast.

President Joe Biden warned that evacuation orders for Floridians were a matter of “life and death”.