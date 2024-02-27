Iceland boss announces sale of ‘cheapest’ baby formula: ‘I am really proud’

Iceland boss Richard Walker has announced the supermarket is now selling “the cheapest baby formula” on the market to help parents through the cost of living crisis.

Mr Walker said the spiralling cost of baby formula is “unacceptable” as he announced stores will sell SMA formula milk at £2 cheaper.

In an interview with Sky News on Tuesday (27 February), the Iceland executive chair said: “We have been continuing to work with manufacturers and I am really pleased to say we have two products launched today with SMA which is going to be cheapest in the market at £7.95, which is £2 cheaper than their other tub of milk.”