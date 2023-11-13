Iceland roads cracked and evacuations ordered amid looming volcanic eruption

Cracks were on roads near Grindavik in Iceland as the country prepared for a volcanic eruption following a series of earthquakes and evidence of magma spreading underground.

On Saturday, 11 November, the Icelandic Meteorological Office that there was a “considerable” risk of an eruption on or close to the Reykjanes peninsula due to the size of the underground magma intrusion and the rate at which it was moving.

In the past few days, the country has been shaken by more than 2,000 small earthquakes and thousands of people have been told to evacuate Grindavik.

The eruption is expected to begin on the seabed just southwest of the town.