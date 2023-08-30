Ron DeSantis told Florida residents to avoid “doing anything dumb” as Hurricane Idalia made landfall.

The state’s governor warned of a “powerful” storm at a press briefing on Wednesday morning (30 August).

“It is a major hurricane... we just hope everybody stays safe,” Mr DeSantis said.

“Don’t put your life at risk by doing anything dumb at this point. This thing is powerful.”

Idalia hit Florida’s Big Bend region as a “life-threatening” Category 3 storm before downgrading to a Category 2 as it moved across land on Wednesday.