Fist fight breaks out between passengers on flight to India after heated argument

Two passengers on a Kolkata-bound flight from Bangkok came to blows after an argument over seatbelts escalated.

A video of the incident, taken by another passenger on the plane, has since gone viral.

Two people can be seen having a heated verbal row onboard low-cost carrier Thai Smile Airways, telling each other to “sit down quietly” and “put your hand down” while a frantic flight attendant tried to defuse the argument.

However, the argument escalated and resulted in an embarrassing fist fight inside the plane.

The incident happened on 27 December.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.