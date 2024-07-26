Watch: Bright blue water flows from taps inside Delhi homes

Residents in India’s capital are alarmed and concerned after the water coming out of their taps turned an unnatural bright blue last week.

Some 50 homes in west Delhi were affected by the phenomenon over the weekend, sparking an outcry and demands for an explanation.

“It is so blue it stains your hand and doesn’t wash off even with soap,” Mausami Devi, 55, told The Independent at her home in the Peeragarhi neighbourhood.

Peeragarhi village head Vinod Shaukeen said he sent “a swift complaint” to the Delhi Jal Board, the water authority in the city, when he learned about the contamination.

It was likely caused by sewage and chemical waste from denim-dyeing factories in the area, he said.