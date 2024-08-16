Jump to content
Oliver Browning | Friday 16 August 2024 09:34 BST

Protests held across India after trainee doctor raped and killed

A trainee doctor in India was raped and killed, sparking protests in several cities and an attack on a medical college campus as doctors and paramedics in several cities across India demand better and safer working conditions.

Scores of people went on a rampage at a medical college campus in eastern India, attacking vehicles and ransacking patient wards Wednesday night (14 August).

The unrest began when police said a 31-year-old trainee doctor was found raped and killed.

A police volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime.

Government hospitals in several cities across the country have since suspended medical services except for emergency departments as protesters demanded justice, claiming that it was a case of a gang rape and more were involved.

Police in India recorded 31,516 reports of rape in 2022, a 20 per cent increase from 2021, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

Many cases of crimes against women go unreported in India due to stigma surrounding sexual violence.

