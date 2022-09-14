A 12-year-old boy was knocked to the ground by a stray dog that pounced on him while he was cycling.

The child, named Nooras, was riding his bike in India’s Kozhikode district when a dog tackled him to the floor.

The animal then launched a vicious attack, biting the boy on his leg.

It also dragged Nooras by his right arm across the floor and as the schoolboy desperately tried to get away, the dog clung to his hand with its teeth.

The child eventually escaped and the dog ran off, according to SWNS.

