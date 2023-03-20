Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:30
Protester scales Indian High Commission in London to remove tricolour flag
Footage shows the moment a protester scaled the Indian High Commission building in London to remove the tricolour flag.
A man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection to the protest which saw windows smashed at the official building.
This video shows the moment a man detached the Indian flag from the first-floor balcony.
A crowd of people below waving bright yellow “Khalistan” banners appeared to be encouraging him.
It was reported that they were supporters of a Sikh separatist movement.
