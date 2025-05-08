Kashmir Residents told The Independent they are terrified, as “it is the common people who will suffer” in the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan.

“There are queues for petrol and groceries. There’s no business and people have no money,” Srinagar shopkeeper Nazir Ahmad said.

On Wednesday (7 May), Indian missiles struck several locations in Pakistan, killing 31 civilians, according to Pakistani officials.

New Delhi said it was retaliating after gunmen killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists, in India-controlled Kashmir last month.