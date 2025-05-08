On the ground in Kashmir: The Independent reports live from wreckage site

India said it had conducted precision strikes in Pakistan in an overnight military operation on Wednesday, 7 May, following a terrorist attack in Kashmir that left 26 people dead and escalated tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Targets of the strikes were nine facilities allegedly linked to proscribed militant groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, Indian officials claimed.

Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif called Indian strikes an "act of war" and said Islamabad reserved the right to "give a strong response".

The Independent spoke to witnesses at the site of a crashed jet in Kashmir, who described a huge explosion lighting up the night sky, but New Delhi has not confirmed how many planes it lost.