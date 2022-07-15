Locals poured mud onto politician Jai Mangal Kanojiya in prayer to attract more rain.

Female residents in the town of Maharajganj soaked the politician in mud in a bid to please the god of rain after the region was left reeling under scorching temperatures.

The tradition follows an age-old belief that a mud bath given to the head of the city pleases the rain god.

Mr Kanojiya agreed to take part in the ritual to appease the locals who felt troubled by the heat.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.