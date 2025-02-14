Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi borrowed the MAGA catchphrase for his own country, creating the acronym, “MIGA.”

“Our vision for a developed India is to Make India Great Again, or MIGA,” Modi declared during a news conference with US President Donald Trump today (13 February).

The Indian leader visited Washington in the midst of Trump’s growing trade war with other nations. India, a key strategic partner of the US, has been spared from new tariffs so far.

“When it’s MAGA plus MIGA, it becomes MEGA,” Modi added. “A MEGA partnership for prosperity.”