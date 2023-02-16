Moment rampaging bull charges into packed crowd during religious festival ‌

Footage captures the moment a rampaging bull ploughed through a packed crowd during a religious festival in western India.

Devotees had gathered at the Urs fair in the Khaja Nagar locality of Osmanabad, Maharashtra, when the bull stormed into spectators on Wednesday evening.

Dramatic footage shows how the panicked locals scrambled out of the way to avoid being trampled by the furious beast.

An estimated 15,000 people were at the Khwaja Shamsuddin Ghazi shrine when the bull barged in.

