Terrifying moment girl, 13, left dangling 60 feet above ground on ferris wheel

This is the terrifying moment a 13-year-old girl was left dangling from a Ferris wheel after slipping from her seat mid-ride.

The shocking incident unfolded at the Jholu fair in Uttar Pradesh, India on Wednesday (4 December).

Footage shows the teenager gripping the beam just outside one of the pods.

With remarkable strength she manages to cling onto the ride for nearly a minute until it reaches the ground.

Fireman Hasan Ali confirmed the operators had failed to obtain the required no-objection certificate (NOC) to operate the oversized swing.

Authorities are now investigating the fair for safety breaches.