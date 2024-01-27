Indian Navy extinguish fire on tanker attacked by Houthis

The Indian navy helped to extinguish a fire on an oil tanker after a missile attack by Houthi fighters.

The ship's owner, Trafigura, said the Marlin Luanda "was struck by a missile as it transited the Red Sea" on Friday, 26 January.

India's navy deployed a guided missile destroyer after receiving a distress call from the ship, which had 22 Indian and one Bangladeshi crew on board.

The incident happened 60 nautical miles southeast of Aden in Yemen, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

A US and UK coalition have responded to the attacks by Houthi rebels on shipping routes with dozens of retaliatory strikes across Yemen in recent weeks.