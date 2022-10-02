Over 100 football fans killed in Indonesia after match ignites riot

Over 130 people have been killed, with at least 180 others injured, after a football match in Indonesia sparked a riot on Saturday (1 October).

In what is being seen as one of the worst stadium disasters in history, the stampede happened after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya 3-2 in East Java province’s Malang.

Police said Arema FC supporters stormed the pitch in frustration with the loss, leading to riot police deploying tear gas, which then triggered a violent stampede

At least two police officers were killed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.