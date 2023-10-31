Video shows uncontacted tribe near Indonesia’s nickel mine confronted with bulldozers

New video footage shows the moment an uncontacted tribe were apprehended by bulldozer drivers close to an Indonesian nickel mine.

Companies including Tesla are using Halmahera island to source nickel for electric car batteries in the future.

In the clip, two men, carrying spear-like objects and wearing loin cloths make it clear they want the outsiders to leave the area where they live.

However, when the bulldozer revs up its engine, they quickly flee in fear.

Survival International has already dubbed the footage a ‘human rights catastrophe’.