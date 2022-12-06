Protests erupt after Indonesia bans sex outside marriage

Protests have broken out across Indonesia after the government passed legislation banning sex outside of marriage.

This video shows the scene outside the House of Representatives in Jakarta as men and women gathered to demonstrate.

The new criminal code includes articles the banning of adultery, insulting the president, and promoting contraception.

It makes sex outside of marriage an offence punishable by up to one year in prison - for both residents and tourists.

Cohabitation, under the new legislation, would be punishable by six months in jail.

