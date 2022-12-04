Independent TV
Indonesia: Mount Semeru volcano eruption spews ash 50,000ft into the sky
Indonesia’s highest volcano, Mount Semeru, spewed a column of volcanic ash into the air in a dramatic eruption on Sunday 4 December 4.
Authorities evacuated nearly 2,000 people on the island of Java as a result of the incident.
The volcano’s plume of ash reached a height of 50,000 feet (15 km), Japan’s Meteorology Agency said, having initially been on alert for the possibility that the volcano could trigger a tsunami.
Searing gas and lava also flowed down Semeru’s slopes toward a nearby river.
01:13