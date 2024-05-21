A man who was infected with HIV and hepatitis C during experimental trials when he was a pupil at college has said he will “fight to the bitter end” to do what is right for his school friends who died after being given infected blood.

Richard Warwick was just 11 when he contracted HIV and hepatitis C, in the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (21 May), Mr Warwick revealed that 80 of the 122 pupils in his school year died as a result of being given infected blood.

Rishi Sunak issued a “wholehearted” apology to the victims, saying that the publication of the report into the disaster was “a day of shame for the British state”.