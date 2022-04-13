The UK is heading towards the worst cost-of-living crisis since the 1950s, an economist has said.

The Office for National Statistics said that the current rate of inflation was at 6.2% as of today (13 April).

Linda Yueh said the situation was "extremely worrying."

"The Bank of England, the Office for Budget Responsibility and other bodies had predicted that if inflation continues on this trajectory we'd be facing the worst cost-of-living crisis since the 1950s, and unfortunately today's inflation figures suggest we are indeed headed that way," Yueh said.

