A new campaign is shining light on what the day in the life of a female firefighter is like to celebrate International Women's Day.

This powerful video, shared on Twitter by South Yorkshire Fire, gives a platform to some of the women battling blazes daily.

"No one calls me 'good for a woman' when I'm giving them life saving CPR," one firefighter can be heard saying.

Another adds she's never told to "calm down, sweetheart" while she's pulling them to safety from a crash wreck.

